Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1807 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1807 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1807 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1807 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1984 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1981 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

