4 Escudos 1807 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1807 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)