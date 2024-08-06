Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1807 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35419 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1762 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
