8 Escudos 1807 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35419 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

