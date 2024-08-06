Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1807 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35419 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1762 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction London Coins - March 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS63 CCG
To auction

