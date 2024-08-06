Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5343 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

