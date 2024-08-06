Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5343 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
