Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31630 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1514 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
