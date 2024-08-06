Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31630 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1514 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
