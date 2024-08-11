Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1803

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 104
Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 P JF
8 Escudos 1803 P JF
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 108
Obverse 4 Escudos 1803 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1803 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1803 NR JJ
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Escudo 1803 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1803 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1803 NR JJ
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1803 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1803 P JF
1 Escudo 1803 P JF
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 7
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search