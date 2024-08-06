Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1803 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1803 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1803 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23645 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 460. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 NR JJ at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
