2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1803 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
