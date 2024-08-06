Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1803 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

