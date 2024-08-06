1 Escudo 1803 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2926 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 299. Bidding took place September 21, 2013.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)