Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1803 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1803 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1803 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2926 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 299. Bidding took place September 21, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Stack's (3)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 P JF at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 P JF at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 P JF at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 P JF at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 P JF at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 P JF at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 P JF at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1803 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search