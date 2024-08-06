Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1803 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1803 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2926 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 299. Bidding took place September 21, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
