Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23652 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (23)
  • Cayón (17)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Pandolfini Casa d'Aste - June 25, 2021
Seller Pandolfini Casa d'Aste
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1803 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search