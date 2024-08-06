Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1803 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23652 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pandolfini Casa d'Aste
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
