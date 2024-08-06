8 Escudos 1803 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

