Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1803 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2254 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Bolaffi - July 10, 2020
Seller Bolaffi
Date July 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 P JF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
