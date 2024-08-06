Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1803 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1803 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2254 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
