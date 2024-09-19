Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1800

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1800 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1800 P JF
8 Escudos 1800 P JF
Average price 1900 $
Sales
3 112
Obverse 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 129
Obverse 2 Escudos 1800 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1800 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1800 NR JJ
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1800 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1800 P JF
1 Escudo 1800 P JF
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1 Escudo 1800 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1800 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1800 NR JJ
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 3
