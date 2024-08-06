Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1800 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search