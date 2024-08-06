Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1800 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date December 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
