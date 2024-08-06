1 Escudo 1800 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

