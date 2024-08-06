Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1800 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1800 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1800 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction London Coins - March 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Holmasto - December 12, 2020
Seller Holmasto
Date December 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Heritage - April 4, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction Cayón - October 28, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date October 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1800 P JF at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

