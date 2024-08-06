Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1800 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1800 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
