Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23616 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (38)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (25)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Sedwick (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (3)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1794 $
Price in auction currency 1653 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2201 $
Price in auction currency 2040 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

