Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1800 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23616 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2201 $
Price in auction currency 2040 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
