Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1800 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1800 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1800 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31627 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

