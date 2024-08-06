Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1800 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1800 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31627 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
