Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1770

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1770 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1770 PN J
8 Escudos 1770 PN J
Average price 2300 $
Sales
2 89
Obverse 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ
8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ
Average price 4400 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ
4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Escudos 1770 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1770 PN J
2 Escudos 1770 PN J
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 2 Escudos 1770 NR VJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1770 NR VJ
2 Escudos 1770 NR VJ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 11
