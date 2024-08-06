8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,400. Bidding took place January 25, 2018.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)