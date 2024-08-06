Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,400. Bidding took place January 25, 2018.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4279 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2947 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

