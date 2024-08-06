Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1770 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,400. Bidding took place January 25, 2018.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4279 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2947 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
