Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1770 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1770 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1770 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30628 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
656 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - March 24, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Nomisma - October 20, 2015
Seller Nomisma
Date October 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

