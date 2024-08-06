Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1770 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30628 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
656 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date October 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
