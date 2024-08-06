Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1770 NR VJ "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1770 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40153 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1533 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search