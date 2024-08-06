Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1770 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32440 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
4793 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1770 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search