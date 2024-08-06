Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1770 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1770 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32440 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
4793 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search