Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1770 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 3,450. Bidding took place December 17, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3724 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2206 $
Price in auction currency 330000 JPY
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
