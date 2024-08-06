Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1770 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1770 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1770 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 3,450. Bidding took place December 17, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Sedwick (5)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3724 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2206 $
Price in auction currency 330000 JPY
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction
Colombia 8 Escudos 1770 PN J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

