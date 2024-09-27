Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1768

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1768 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1768 PN J
8 Escudos 1768 PN J
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV
8 Escudos 1768 NR JV
Average price 7400 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 2 Escudos 1768 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1768 PN J
2 Escudos 1768 PN J
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV
Reverse 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV
2 Escudos 1768 NR JV
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Escudo 1768 PN J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1768 PN J
1 Escudo 1768 PN J
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 1
