Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1768 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30214 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1602 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1012 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

