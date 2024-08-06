8 Escudos 1768 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1655 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6) Condition (slab) VF20 (1) Service NGC (1)