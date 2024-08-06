Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1768 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1768 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1768 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1655 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3943 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1899 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction CNG - May 18, 2016
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

