Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1768 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1655 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3943 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1899 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
