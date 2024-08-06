1 Escudo 1768 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1768 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 17, 2017.

Сondition VF (1)