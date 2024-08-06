Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1768 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1768 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1768 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1768 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Florange (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1768 PN J at auction Florange - November 17, 2017
Seller Florange
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1768 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search