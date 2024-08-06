Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1768 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1768 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 17, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
