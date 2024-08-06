Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1768 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9310 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2733 $
Price in auction currency 2550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
