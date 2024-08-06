Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1768 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (6)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9310 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2733 $
Price in auction currency 2550 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 NR JV at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

