8 Escudos 1768 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1768 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (9) VF (2) Service PCGS (1)