Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1768 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1711 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 4, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 730 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
