Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1768 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1768 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1768 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1711 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 4, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (9)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • UBS (2)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 730 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - January 23, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
