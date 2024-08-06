2 Escudos 1768 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1768 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1711 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 4, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (17) VF (54) F (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (4) GENUINE (0) Service PCGS (5) NGC (10)

