Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1763

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1763 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1763 PN J
8 Escudos 1763 PN J
Average price 8900 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV
8 Escudos 1763 NR JV
Average price 7200 $
Sales
1 24
Obverse 2 Escudos 1763 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1763 PN J
2 Escudos 1763 PN J
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV
Reverse 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV
2 Escudos 1763 NR JV
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1 Escudo 1763 NR JV
Reverse 1 Escudo 1763 NR JV
1 Escudo 1763 NR JV
Average price 5400 $
Sales
0 1
