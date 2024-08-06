Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1763 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1763 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1763 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

