Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1763 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (7)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
