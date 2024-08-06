2 Escudos 1763 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

