8 Escudos 1763 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20684 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,150. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Via (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6436 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3429 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
