Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1763 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20684 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,150. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Via (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6436 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3429 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1763 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search