Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1763 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1763 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1278 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

