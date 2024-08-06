1 Escudo 1763 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1763 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1278 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition VF (1)