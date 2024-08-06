Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1763 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 NR JV at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

