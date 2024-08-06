2 Escudos 1763 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (11) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) VF35 (1) Service NGC (4)