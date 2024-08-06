Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1763 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1763 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
