Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1763 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1763 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1763 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • ibercoin (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3602 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
4100 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 PN J at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

