Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1763 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- ibercoin (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3602 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
4100 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
