8 Escudos 1763 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1763 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5)