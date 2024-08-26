Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1761

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV
8 Escudos 1761 NR JV
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 8 Escudos 1761 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1761 PN J
8 Escudos 1761 PN J
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 4 Escudos 1761 PN J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1761 PN J
4 Escudos 1761 PN J
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV
Reverse 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV
2 Escudos 1761 NR JV
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2 Escudos 1761 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1761 PN J
2 Escudos 1761 PN J
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 23
