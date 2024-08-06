Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1761 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1761 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1761 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2020.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2588 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2861 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Auction World - October 19, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - October 27, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - November 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

