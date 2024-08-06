8 Escudos 1761 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2020.

