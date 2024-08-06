Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1761 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2588 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2861 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
