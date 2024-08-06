Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1761 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
