Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1761 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

