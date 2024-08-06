Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1761 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Herrero (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (4)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2887 $
Price in auction currency 2675 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

