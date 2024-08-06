8 Escudos 1761 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

