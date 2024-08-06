Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1761 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1761 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
