Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1761 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1761 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1761 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (5)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1657 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1313 $
Price in auction currency 1225 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Stack's - April 7, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

