Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1761 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1761 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1657 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1313 $
Price in auction currency 1225 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
