Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1761 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1761 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1761 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: La Galerie Numismatique

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1883 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
901 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 PN J at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

