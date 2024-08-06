2 Escudos 1761 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1883 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (6) VF (11) F (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (5)

Chaponnière (1)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stack's (2)