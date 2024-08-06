Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1761 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1761 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1883 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
901 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
