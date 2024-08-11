Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1873

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1873 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1873 So
10 Pesos 1873 So
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 5 Pesos 1873 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1873 So
5 Pesos 1873 So
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Pesos 1873 So
Reverse 2 Pesos 1873 So
2 Pesos 1873 So
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Peso 1873 So
Reverse 1 Peso 1873 So
1 Peso 1873 So
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 23
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search