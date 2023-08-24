Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1873 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1873 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1873 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 112,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1873
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1873 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,740. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1740 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1873 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1873 So at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1873 So at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1873 So at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search