10 Pesos 1873 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 112,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1873
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1873 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,740. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1740 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
