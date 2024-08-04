Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Pesos 1873 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1873 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Pesos 1873 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,0506 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 54,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1873
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1873 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40068 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place October 13, 2019.

Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 250 CHF
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Warin Global Investments - March 9, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Nomisma - May 13, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date May 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - November 15, 2012
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Heritage - November 15, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date November 15, 2012
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Chile 2 Pesos 1873 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Search