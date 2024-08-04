Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Pesos 1873 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,0506 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 54,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1873
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1873 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40068 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place October 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 250 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 15, 2012
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
