Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1873 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,6265 g
- Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1873
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1873 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesos 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
