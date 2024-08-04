5 Pesos 1873 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1873 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (2) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) Service NGC (4)