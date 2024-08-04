Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Peso 1873 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Peso 1873 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Peso 1873 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5235 g
  • Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1873
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1873 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23009 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place November 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 231 EUR
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 269 EUR
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Heritage - November 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Heritage - November 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Heritage - July 11, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction Heritage - July 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2012
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1873 So at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

