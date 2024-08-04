1 Peso 1873 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1873 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23009 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place November 21, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (4) XF (9) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF40 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (13) PCGS (2) ANACS (1)

