Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Peso 1873 So (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1873 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23009 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place November 21, 2023.
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 231 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 269 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2012
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
