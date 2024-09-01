Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1862

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1862 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1862 So
10 Pesos 1862 So
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Pesos 1862 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1862 So
5 Pesos 1862 So
Average price
Sales
1 0
Obverse 2 Pesos 1862
Reverse 2 Pesos 1862
2 Pesos 1862
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Peso 1862 So
Reverse 1 Peso 1862 So
1 Peso 1862 So
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 2
