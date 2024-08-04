Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1862 So (Chile, Republic)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,738

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1862
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to buy?
Chile 5 Pesos 1862 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 5 Pesos 1862 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 5 Pesos 1862 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 5 Pesos 1862 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 5 Pesos 1862 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1862 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 5 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search