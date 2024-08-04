2 Pesos 1862 (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2088 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

