Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Pesos 1862 (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Pesos 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,0506 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1862
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2088 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Chile 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Chile 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Chile 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

