2 Pesos 1862 (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,0506 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1862
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2088 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
