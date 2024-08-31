Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1862 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1862 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1862 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 21,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1862
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1862 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31597 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1862 So at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1862 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
