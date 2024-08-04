Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Peso 1862 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Peso 1862 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Peso 1862 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5235 g
  • Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 11,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1862
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1862 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 1 Peso 1862 So at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Chile 1 Peso 1862 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
