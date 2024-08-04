1 Peso 1862 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1862 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)