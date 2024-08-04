Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Peso 1862 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,5235 g
- Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 11,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1862
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1862 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Schulman (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search